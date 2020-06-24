Pantheon Investment Group LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

