Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.31. 42,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

