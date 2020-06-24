Pantheon Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 157.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

