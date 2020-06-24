Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 519 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. 151,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,759. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

