Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. 21,543,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,268,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

