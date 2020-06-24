PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.09. The stock had a trading volume of 204,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

