Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 17,531,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.