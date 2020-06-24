Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $326,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.10. 208,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,698,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.48. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

