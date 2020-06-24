Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

