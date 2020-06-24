Quantum Capital Management Buys 464 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.28.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,253,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

