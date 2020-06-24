Quantum Capital Management Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 194,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,018,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,955 shares of company stock worth $3,176,286. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.