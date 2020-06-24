Quantum Capital Management Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,087.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,526. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

