Quantum Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Quantum Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 941,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $227.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

