Quantum Capital Management Sells 805 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantum Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 203,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,179. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. The stock has a market cap of $377.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

