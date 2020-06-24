Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Stake Raised by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 0.6% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,263 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,051,000 after buying an additional 68,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after buying an additional 216,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,572,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $104.11. 48,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,704. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

