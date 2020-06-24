Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.5% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

AT&T stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,789,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

