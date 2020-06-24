Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. 3M accounts for about 1.6% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after buying an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.92. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

