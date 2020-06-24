Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.31. 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,210. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $446.15. The company has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

