Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,291 shares of company stock worth $60,707,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,805,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,654. The firm has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

