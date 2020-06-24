Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.35. 835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $271.46. The company has a market capitalization of $978.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

