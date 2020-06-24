Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 352 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,207,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 134.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

CDW traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. 18,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

