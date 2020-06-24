Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 30,239 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 6.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,999 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

