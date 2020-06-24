Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,722 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 50,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 838,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 30,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. 287,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,140. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

