Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,625,000 after purchasing an additional 739,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BCE by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 1,086,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 14.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,900,000 after acquiring an additional 683,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. 65,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

