Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 51,455,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

