Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $704,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 673,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,186. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

