Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $925,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,166,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

