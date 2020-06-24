Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,590.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,110. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.