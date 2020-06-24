Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,832,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

