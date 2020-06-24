Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $933,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.81.

CMI stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.84. 40,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.