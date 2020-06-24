Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $27.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,436.51. 76,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $991.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,408.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,351.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

