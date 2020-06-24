Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 9,601 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.32.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 392,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

