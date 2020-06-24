Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 17,827,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

