Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.49. The company had a trading volume of 307,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,932. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.