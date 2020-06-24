Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,530 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 15,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $86.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.