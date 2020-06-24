Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,628 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,147,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,300,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

