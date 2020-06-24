Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,556,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,814,476. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $690.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.76.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

