RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 116,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

