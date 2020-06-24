RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 352.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises 3.1% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,568,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,870,000 after buying an additional 1,923,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,751,000 after buying an additional 207,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.12.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,492,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $6,209,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,145. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG traded down $16.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,876. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -210.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

