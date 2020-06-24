Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

TSE:RSI opened at C$4.91 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.17. The company has a market cap of $500.08 million and a PE ratio of -31.88.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$199.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

