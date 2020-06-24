Seascape Capital Management Has $1.74 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock worth $31,227,534. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 711,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

