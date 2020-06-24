Seascape Capital Management Has $384,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 115.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,639,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

