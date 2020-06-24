Seascape Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 11.1% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

