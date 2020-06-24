Seascape Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 2.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,169 shares of company stock valued at $15,455,829. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 228,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

