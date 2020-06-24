Seascape Capital Management Sells 125 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,021,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $164,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 182,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,990,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $320,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

Shares of V traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.96. 5,725,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499,082. The firm has a market cap of $373.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.68. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

