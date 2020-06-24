Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 344.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,221 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Sempra Energy worth $51,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,983. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

