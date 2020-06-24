ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of ServiceNow worth $174,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.92. 61,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.15. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $409.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.81.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,027.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $11,439,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $324,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.