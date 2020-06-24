Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 461,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.