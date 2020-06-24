Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 238 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. 3,213,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

