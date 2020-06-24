Signature Wealth Management Group Has $734,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $131.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.